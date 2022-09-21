Beltrami Co. Presents Possible Jail Funding Solution Through Local Option Sales Tax

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Communication and transparency are the key words between the Bemidji City Council and Beltrami County as the council viewed results of the recent Jail Feasibility study from the county at Monday night’s regular meeting.

The study presented not only a number of issues that have plagued the jail but also different possible solutions. However, these solutions come with a big price tag.

Out of the possible ways of paying for whatever the county board will decide on later this year was a local option sales tax. It’s used by communities to pay for capital improvements such as street projects or jail renovations, and the county is currently looking at three outlay models for this option at $60 million, $80 million and $100 million.

The Beltrami County Board will hear the results of the public comment survey during the September 22nd meeting. The decision on what to do with the jail will not be made until November.

