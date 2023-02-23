Beltrami Co. Officers Recover Stolen Snowmobile Following Fatal Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen snowmobile following a fatal crash north of Solway.

According to the press release, on February 19 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers received a report of a snowmobile crash on the county lines of Beltrami and Clearwater. The crash was reported to be around the intersection of Clearline Road northwest and Soo Line Road northwest on the Soo Line Trail.

A female snowmobile operator collided with a tractor trailer. She sustained serious injuries that required life saving measures from law enforcement and emergency medical services. The female was ultimately declared dead on the scene. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Family and friends of the victim returned to the area several hour after the crash to recover several snowmobiles left at the scene. However, one of the snowmobiles belonging to the family of the deceased victim was stolen. As the snowmobile was parked on the Beltrami side of the county line, deputies began to search for the missing vehicle. They followed tracks that led west from the scene.

On February 20, a search warrant was executed at two Dudley Township residences after following tracks that matched the missing snowmobile. The snowmobile was found at one of the residences. Charges of felony theft are currently pending for one female and one male. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office returned the snowmobile to the victim’s family after taking possession of it.

Condolences are extended to the family of the deceased from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

