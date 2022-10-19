Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Co. K9 Assists in Arrest of Man Following High-Speed Chase

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2022

Dustin Anderson

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Rip assisted in apprehending a man who fled authorities and led them on a high-speed chase on Oct. 7.

It started around 4:30 a.m. when a Beltrami County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Grant Valley Township, located west of Bemidji. The vehicle didn’t stop, however, and led law enforcement on a chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Eventually, the vehicle lost control and went off the road, crashing into trees. The man then fled into a heavily wooded swampy area. After he failed to give himself up, K9 Rip was called into action and tracked the man 300 yards and located him hiding under a small tree, where he apprehended him until deputies could take the suspect into custody.

33-year-old Dustin Lewis Anderson was arrested and transported to Sanford Health for treatment for injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension. Anderson was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Headwaters Landlords’ Association Introduces Stable Supported Rental Housing Plan

Dr. John Hoffman Officially Inaugurated as BSU & NTC President

Bemidji Parks and Rec Inviting Public to Learn About Strategic System Plan

Local Breast Cancer Survivors Highlighted During Awareness Month

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.