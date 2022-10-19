Beltrami Co. K9 Assists in Arrest of Man Following High-Speed Chase
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Rip assisted in apprehending a man who fled authorities and led them on a high-speed chase on Oct. 7.
It started around 4:30 a.m. when a Beltrami County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Grant Valley Township, located west of Bemidji. The vehicle didn’t stop, however, and led law enforcement on a chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Eventually, the vehicle lost control and went off the road, crashing into trees. The man then fled into a heavily wooded swampy area. After he failed to give himself up, K9 Rip was called into action and tracked the man 300 yards and located him hiding under a small tree, where he apprehended him until deputies could take the suspect into custody.
33-year-old Dustin Lewis Anderson was arrested and transported to Sanford Health for treatment for injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension. Anderson was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI.
