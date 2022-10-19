Beltrami Co. K9 Assists in Arrest of Man Following High-Speed Chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Rip assisted in apprehending a man who fled authorities and led them on a high-speed chase on Oct. 7.

It started around 4:30 a.m. when a Beltrami County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Grant Valley Township, located west of Bemidji. The vehicle didn’t stop, however, and led law enforcement on a chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Eventually, the vehicle lost control and went off the road, crashing into trees. The man then fled into a heavily wooded swampy area. After he failed to give himself up, K9 Rip was called into action and tracked the man 300 yards and located him hiding under a small tree, where he apprehended him until deputies could take the suspect into custody.

33-year-old Dustin Lewis Anderson was arrested and transported to Sanford Health for treatment for injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension. Anderson was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today