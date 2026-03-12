Beltrami Co. Historical Society Director Running for MN House District 2B

The executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society has announced she is running for a spot in the Minnesota House.

Emily Thabes announced her candidacy today for the District 2B state Representative seat and is seeking the DFL endorsement. The seat is currently held by Republican incumbent Matt Bliss, who is seeking a fifth term in office.

A resident of Bagley in Clearwater County, Thabes has served as Executive Director of the Beltrami County Historical Society since 2021 and says she has managed day-to-day operations, staff, and a six-figure exhibition renovation while writing and administering state and federal grants.

District 2B includes portions of Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, and Mahnomen counties. The 2026 general election is on Nov. 3.