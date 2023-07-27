Beltrami Co. HHS to Establish Opioid Steering Committee for Settlement Funds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County’s Heath & Human Services Department is looking for community involvement for a new opioid steering committee.

Created in partnership with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the committee will determine how to prioritize use of opioid lawsuit settlement dollars from the state.

The steering committee will include, but is not limited, to citizens with professional or lived experiences, county and city staff. A press release stated the purpose is to advise and offer guidance on directing settlement funds. This direction can include prevention, criminal justice, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction.

Minnesota’s Attorney General website reports Beltrami County to receive roughly $2.8 million in funds.

There will be two community learning events as well. The first is set for October 24 at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, and the second session will be on October 30 at the Blackduck Golf Course.

The team will meet in-person a minimum of 12 times per year. Members must maintain an 80% attendance at meetings.

The deadline for the county to receive applications is August 11. More information on how to apply can be found on the county’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today