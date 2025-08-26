Aug 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Beltrami Co. Deputy Injured in Head-on Crash with Suspect During Pursuit

A Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputy was injured this morning when a suspect he was attempting to apprehend reportedly drove his vehicle head-on into the deputy’s squad car.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy, but it says he was treated and released at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Jath Vincent. He was transported by ambulance to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains in custody awaiting formal charges.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Vincent was driving a stolen vehicle which was reported west of Bemidji and led law enforcement on a pursuit on gravel roads and snowmobile trails. He allegedly crashed into the deputy’s vehicle, which had its emergency lights activated, on Grant Creek Road NW.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the head-on crash.

