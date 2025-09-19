Beltrami Co. Conducting Survey on June 21 Storm Damage for SBA Eligibility

Beltrami County has announced it is coordinating with the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management to conduct a damage survey to determine eligibility for the SBA loan program for residential and business properties affected by the June 21 severe storms.

To determine eligibility, Beltrami County and the City of Bemidji Emergency Management are collecting information on properties that sustained 40% non-insured damage to the fair market value of the property. Potential eligible applicants include primary residential properties, businesses, apartments, mobile homes, and home businesses.

An electronic survey is available on the Beltrami County website. If you are unable to complete the survey online, you can contact Community Resource Connections at 218-333-0880.

Completion of this survey is to assist in determining Beltrami County’s eligibility to participate in the SBA loan program and does not guarantee or imply assistance will be available. If you need additional information, please contact Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller at [email protected] or 218-333-8386.

Field surveys will be conducted starting Tuesday, September 23. Survey crews will be going door to door in the impacted areas, and identification will be provided upon request.