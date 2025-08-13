Aug 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Beltrami Co., Community Partners Discuss Impact of Opioid Settlement Funds

In early June, the Beltrami County Board approved having the Opioid Steering Committee release just over $70,000 in state opioid settlement funds to five county and community partners. Those groups recently met to discuss the impact these funds have on programs that are meant to mitigate the effects of the opioid epidemic.

Recipients of the funds are:

  • Face It Together ($10,000): for treatment/connections to care peer support
  • Bemidji Fire Department ($4,050): for treatment opioid use disorder/operational readiness training
  • Stellher Human Services ($21,000): treatment/support for people in recovery and transportation
  • Nameless Coalition for the Homeless ($30,000): for treatment/support for people in recovery and staffing
  • State of Minnesota Drug Court ($5,000): treatment/support for people in recovery and operational supplies

