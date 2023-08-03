Beltrami Co. Commissioners Hear Updates on Housing Displaced Red Pine Estates Residents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At Tuesday’s work session, Beltrami County Commissioners heard updates about efforts to house residents that were displaced from Red Pine Estates in Bemidji.

For almost a month, organizations like the Headwaters Regional Development Commission have assisted in finding shelter and storage for the residents, who were ordered to vacate the property due to concerns over the building’s structural safety. The HRDC and other local groups have assisted the 47 displaced residents since early July.

25 of the residents have found housing since having to vacate their apartments, and 10 of the 47 are staying with families and 13 are at hotels. But hotel rooms are a short-term solution for a long-term problem.

“The biggest thing is that hotels are just not effective and just not efficient,” said Sandy Hennum, HRDC’s Community Development Specialist, to the county board. “One, it’s so expensive, and two, it’s not home. And so we’re looking really hard at trying to get people out, but again, there is just really no available housing.”

Hennun says the owner of Red Pine Estates has paid for some hotel stays. The main goal now is for the tenants to preserve the HUD subsidy for when they find housing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today