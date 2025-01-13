Beltrami Co. Commissioner Richard Anderson Retires After Serving 13 Years on Board

Richard Anderson has retired after serving 13 years on the Beltrami County Board as the District 3 Commissioner.

Last week at the start of the first County Board meeting of 2025, county officials took time to honor Anderson by sharing stories of his time on the board, including the long road trips shared together and the years of service he has provided to the county. Anderson believes he served his constituents well during his time in office, and that District 3 will be left in good hands after the election of new Commissioner Scott Winger.

“I’d like to thank the constituents that I represent,” said Anderson. “They’ve been fantastic in helping. When I’ve had some questions I’ll call out, especially to the township officers. I wanted to reflect decisions that were concerns that they had. They put me in office, and now they have a new person, and I think Scott will do a fine job.”

After serving over a year in the Vietnam War, Anderson started his professional career in the education world as a teacher at both Solway School and Bemidji Middle School. He would later move up as principal of Lincoln Elementary and Bemidji High School, retiring from the education side of things in 2009. But not too long after in 2011, he was elected as District 3 Commissioner and served in the seat for 13 years.

“Really looking forward to retirement,” added Anderson. “Now we can go to the grandkids’ functions and we’re going to have a great-grandbaby coming this summer, so we can spoil him or her. My wife Vange and I, we’ll probably take a few trips, but we’ll keep the fires going in our farm in Lammers Township. It’s been a good job, and now it’s time to spend more time with family.”

The board meeting began that night with the swearing-in of elected officials, including District 3 Commissioner Scott Winger, the only new face on the board. Winger was the man Anderson originally beat for the seat 13 years ago.