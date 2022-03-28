Beltrami Co. Captain Jason Riggs Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Captain Jason Riggs has announced his candidacy for Beltrami County Sheriff.

He is the third person to declare his bid for Sheriff, following Hubbard County Narcotics Officer Bidal Duran and Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton.

Riggs’ history in Minnesota law enforcement spans 21 years. He has spent 18 years at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, with the past three being a Field Operations Captain. Prior to his time at the Beltami County Sheriff’s Office, Riggs also worked at Deer River, Leech Lake and Blackduck police departments from 2001 to 2004. At the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Riggs has worked as Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Captain, and on the Headwaters SWAT Team.

Other services Riggs has worked with includes public office in Blackduck as a councilperson and then mayor. He also volunteers as a Firearms Instructor with the Minnesota Youth Firearms Safety and Youth Lead with the Royal Rangers ministry.

“I am seeking the Office of Beltrami County Sheriff for one reason, ‘To serve.'” stated Riggs in a press release. “I value my community and its people and I believe they deserve a quality leader who will stand with them to make Beltrami County a safer place to live, work and thrive.”

