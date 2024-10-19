Oct 19, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman

Beltrami Co. Board Briefed on ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’ Designation

Just last month, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy announced the designation of Beltrami County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). Captain Joe Kleszyk of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant David Hart with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force briefed the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners earlier this week on what this designation means.

