Beltrami, Cass County Lakes Receiving Boat Cleaning Stations to Stop AIS Spread

Emma HudziakApr. 26 2022

Select lake sites in both Beltrami and Cass counties will be receiving an increase in protection this year from aquatic invasive species such as starry stonewort through their new boat cleaning station installations this spring.

With help from the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Stop Starry Stonewort program, as well as funding from the Environment & Natural Resources Trust Fund, advocates will be able to supply Minnesota lakes with new CD3 waterless boat cleaning systems.

In the 2021 state House and Senate sessions, the Environment & Natural Resources Trust Fund was given $1 million in funding towards boat cleaning stations. This will allow for installations on each access on every lake that has been infested with starry stonewort in Minnesota.

Beltrami County Aquatic Invasive Species Lakes Technician Bruce Anspach says that starry stonewort is in particular a nasty invasive species. He says if you get zebra mussels within a body of water, you will still be able to use the lake. But with starry stonewort, it takes up the whole water column, affecting recreational use and fishing.

Anspach hopes that these new stations will help boaters prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species at Big Turtle Lake and other surrounding lakes in Beltrami County.

Due to recent flooding in the Bemidji area, boat cleaning installations are currently on hold until further notice. Beltrami County hopes to have installations finished by fishing opener on May 14th, but that will depend on the weather.

Emma Hudziak

