Belle Chaveux Salon Looks Forward to Opening With Safety Measures in Place

Belle Chaveux Salon in Nisswa is looking forward to opening their doors on June 1st after the governor’s announcement on Wednesday. The salon plans to operate at 25% occupancy and has set up a number of safety measures in preparation for opening day.

Belle Chaveux Salon was the one of the first businesses throughout the Brainerd Lakes area to send in their COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to the Crow Wing County Health Department for review.

Anyone who is interested reviewing safety plans for area salons and barbershops can visit lakecountrycares.com for up to date information.

