Belgrade Man Dies After Falling from Roof Near Little Falls

A Minnesota man has died after falling from a roof at a residence near Little Falls.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31st at around 3:26 p.m., their office received a report of a man who had fallen from the roof of a pole shed on 110th Avenue in Swan River Township, about four miles southwest of Little Falls.

65-year-old Dale Schlangen of Belgrade was helping family members work on the pole shed when he slipped on the rafters and fell to the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts from both family members and first responders, Schlangen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Schlangen. The incident remains under investigation.