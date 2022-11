Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, November 5 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the banjo virtuoso and an all-star lineup of bluegrass stars for a concert recorded live at the Ryman Auditorium. Don’t miss this a one-time chance to see all the artists from the “My Bluegrass Heart” album on one stage.