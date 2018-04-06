Behind The Scenes At The Crow Wing County Landfill

On April 1, the Crow Wing County Landfill began its summer hours of operation. As the landfill prepares for its busiest months of the year, take an inside look into the workings of the landfill with Solid Waste Coordinator Doug Morris.

The landfill accepts household garbage, fiberglass boats, mattresses, furniture, mobile homes, and other items for proper disposal.

Most services are offered for a small fee that can be paid at the landfill office.

You can recycle lead-acid car or marine batteries for free at the landfill. Lawn and garden material can also be composted at the landfill for free.

The Crow Wing County Landfill is located at 15728 State Highway 210 just east of Brainerd. You can call the landfill for more information at 828-4392.