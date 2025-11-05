Nov 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Before Deer Opener, Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing Kelliher Man

russell coyle photo

Russell Coyle (Courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

After originally asking for help in May, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is again requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old man who was last known to be at his home north of Kelliher on April 24.

Family and friends reported not seeing or hearing from Russell Anthony Coyle after he made arrangements with a friend to watch his dog on the same day.

Coyle is described as 5 ft., 7 in. tall and weighs about 200 lb. He is a Caucasian male with blue eyes and commonly has a beard, wears glasses, and carried a pliers holder on his belt. He does not commonly drive and is known to rely on family and friends for transportation.

Coyle’s exact clothing at the time of his disappearance is not known, but he was known to commonly wear checkered/flannel shirts and blue jeans.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, as well as friends and family, have done extensive searches of the area with drones and K-9 units. The Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation and search for Coyle and is requesting the public check their land, outbuildings, and abandoned vehicles in the area.

As hunters head back to hunting cabins, land, and deer stands, they are asked to keep an eye out for any signs of Coyle or any of the clothing he may have been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you or anyone you know has seen or heard from Coyle or know his current whereabouts, please call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

red lake airplane impoundment seized 2 thumbnail

11-05-2025

Education & Government

Roseau Pilot’s Plane Remains Impounded by Red Lake Nation

kitchigami regional library system director beltrami county board

11-05-2025

Education & Government

Kitchigami Library System Offers Possible Solution to Beltrami Co. Funding Cuts

Elections Voting Vote Pin Generic sqk

11-05-2025

Education & Government

2025 MN Election Results for School Referendums, State Senate, Minneapolis Mayor

delinda rood wheel of fortune thumbnail

11-05-2025

Arts & Entertainment

Brainerd Native Wins Big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’