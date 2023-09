Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, September 26th at 8:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a three-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.