Become a Board Member

Consider applying to serve on Lakeland PBS’ board of directors!

If you’re interested in becoming more involved with Lakeland PBS, please consider applying to serve on our volunteer board of directors. The application process is very simple. Just send us a letter or email letting us know that you’re interested in serving and tell us about yourself and your background and why you’d like to serve on our board. You can send your application letter to: Bill Sanford – Lakeland PBS – 108 Grant Ave NE – Bemidji, MN 56601. You can also apply via email to: bsanford@lptv.org. We will be accepting applications until the end of October and our board will vote on the applicants at our November board meeting. All applicants will be notified about the outcome of the selection process late in November. If you are selected to serve, you will be asked to attend your first board meeting in December. Board member terms are three years and the time commitment for serving on the board is relatively low. We have one 60-90 minute board meeting monthly. In addition, depending on your area of expertise and interest, all board members serve on one or more board committees with occasional committee meetings. This year we’re looking for candidates with experience in marketing and non-profit fundraising. Please seriously consider applying to serve. It’s another way you can get more involved and share your skills with Lakeland PBS. Thank you!