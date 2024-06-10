Becker Man Dies Following ATV Crash in Garrison

A 52-year-old man from Becker is dead following an ATV crash in Garrison.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, an ATV with two people on board left the roadway at the 26000 block of Linden Street and overturned.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Becker, sustained minor injuries. The passenger, the man from Becker, died at the scene despite lifesaving measures performed there.

Names of those involved and other details have not been released.