Beavers Looking To Build On Record Setting 2016

Justin Prince
Apr. 7 2017
After a record setting campaign in 2016, the BSU Softball team knows there’s no surprising anyone this season. Because of that success a season ago, when the Beavers finished eighth in the NSIC, and won two games in the conference tournament, the expectations for this year are that much higher.

Any success BSU will have this year will start and end with their workhorse Jess Yost in the circle. The senior has already racked up 13 wins along with 163 strikeouts to go with her conference-leading 0.87 ERA. But they’ll need contributions from other players up and down the lineup as well.

The Beavers currently sit fifth in the NSIC, and they know they have work left to do. But the team’s confidence is sky high, and they’re ready to put the conference on notice.

Justin Prince
Contact the Author Justin Prince
jprince@lptv.org

