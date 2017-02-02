DONATE

Beavers Ink 27 On National Signing Day

Justin Prince
Feb. 1 2017
Like Christmas it was indeed. Today the BSU Football team officially welcomed 27 new players to the team. One area of need the Beavers felt they needed to address was the offensive line. And while they don’t expect this group to make an impact immediately, they say the added depth is much needed. Another area of need included the running back position. BSU added four athletes with this year’s class, and are very high on the entire group.

They hit what they call their “own back yard” especially hard, securing 21 commitments from players in Minnesota and Wisconsin. That included Park Quarterback Brandon Alt, who led the state of Minnesota in passing yards with 2,021, passing yards per game at a 252 per game clip, and finished tied for fourth in the state with 22 passing touchdowns.

And while they expect their returning players to contribute the most this season, BSU is excited about where they believe this class can take them.

Mille Lacs Lake Bass Limit Decrease

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that anglers will only be allowed to keep three bass this year instead of four beginning
Posted on Feb. 2 2017

