Beavers Baseball Ready For Stretch Run

For the past three seasons, the BSU Baseball team has been on the outside looking in on the NSIC playoff picture. And while a month still remains before playoffs begin, the Beavers seemed primed to make a run. But the only people that seem to believe in the Beavers are the Beavers. They were picked to finish 13th in the NSIC this year, but they’re out to prove people wrong.

BSU is only 9-17, and 6-8 in conference play. They sit ninth in the NSIC standings, just one spot outside of the playoff picture, with 24 games left to go. But, winners of five of their last nine games, the Beavers feel like their best baseball is still ahead of them. And if that happens, they say watch out for BSU.