Beautiful Salvage Boutique in Brainerd Planning for St. Patrick’s Day Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beautiful Salvage Boutique in Baxter is holding a St. Patrick’s Day event through this Saturday.

The upcycling boutique, which repurposes home furnishings and transforms them into new art and decor, is holding their event from 10 AM to 4 PM Thursday through Saturday. Any shoppers who find a golden four-leaf clover on an item will get to take it home for free.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today