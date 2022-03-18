Lakeland PBS

Beautiful Salvage Boutique in Brainerd Planning for St. Patrick’s Day Event

Lakeland News — Mar. 18 2022

Beautiful Salvage Boutique in Baxter is holding a St. Patrick’s Day event through this Saturday.

The upcycling boutique, which repurposes home furnishings and transforms them into new art and decor, is holding their event from 10 AM to 4 PM Thursday through Saturday. Any shoppers who find a golden four-leaf clover on an item will get to take it home for free.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

