“Beautiful Baby & Youths” Event in Brainerd Gives Items to Families in Need

New baby items like blankets, bibs, and coats were free on Friday for expecting mothers and families in need of children’s winter outfits in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Held at Knotty Pine Bakery in Brainerd, it’s was the first time for “Beautiful Baby & Youths.” The donated items were given to non-profit family youth organizations and crisis nurseries like the Relationship Safety Alliance and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Victim Services.

“This is about celebrating and making an awareness out of all this to all those organizations of non-profit, like domestic violence shelters and foster care programs and all types of families of all different backgrounds are facing to keep their babies warm during this time of the year,” said Beautiful Baby & Youths chair Tammy Ebertowski.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event to keep helping those in need.

