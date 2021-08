Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thursday, August 26 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Dives headfirst into bear den with a team of wildlife researchers studying the effects of human development on bear behavior and bear population trends.