Beans Take Over Pequot Lakes For Bean Hole Days

The rough weather on Thursday night didn’t stop the people of Pequot Lakes from celebrating the annual Bean Hole Days festivities at Trailside Park.

The beans are trucked in from the West Coast and cooked underground overnight to be eaten the next day at the festival.

The festivities included live music, bean eating, and even a coronation of the Bean Hole Days King and Queen. This year’s titles were bestowed on to Lance Ray and Carol Parks. Parks recently moved to Pequot Lakes from San Diego and has volunteered quite often around the community.

This was the 35th consecutive year holding the Bean Hole Days festivities, although the celebration dates back 80 years.