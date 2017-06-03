Beach Party Kicks Off Grand Opening Of South Shore Park

It was about 80 degrees outside and the weather was just right for the grand opening of South Shore Park in Bemidji with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The park restoration has been years in the making and construction began in August 2015.

“We have some historic signage on the building, kind of representing all the people that have flowed through this area and have had an impact,” said Bemidji Parks & Recreation Director Marcia Larson. “Starting with things like the glaciers, the railroad and the Ojibwe culture.”

Megan Ceballos was at the celebration with her children and remembers what South Shore Park looked like before the restoration.

“We came here a few years ago before they redid the beach and it was not very nice and today it looks wonderful,” said Ceballos. “I think we’ll definitely come back.”

People enjoyed themselves by paddle boarding, building sandcastles or just relaxing. For City Council member Michael Meehlhause, he was happy to see a project he worked on come to life.

“The park is now just hopping right now on a Friday afternoon and I can’t wait to see how busy this is going to be this summer,” said Meehlhause.

Guests will have plenty to do such as a bike ride, go for a swim or rent out this facility for events.

“There’s just a lot of potential for great activity outside exercising and enjoying our natural resource, Lake Bemidji,” said Larson.

The goal was to make a place for people to recreate, so you can say “mission accomplished.”