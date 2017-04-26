Be Prepared For Seasonal Load Restrictions In Crow Wing County

Spring weight restrictions for the North Central Frost Zone (North of TH 210 and TH 18 in Crow Wing County) end effective Monday, May 1, 2017 at 12:01 A.M., according to the Crow Wing County Highway Department.

Due to subgrade conditions the following roads will remain posted at 5 tons: CSAH 36 (east of State Highway 6 – Aitkin County Line), CR 106, CR 105 and CR 141. Spruce Grove Road & Burgstaler Road in Unorganized Dean Lake Township will also remain posted at 5 tons until subgrade conditions improve. As the subgrade dries out and the roadbeds firm up, removal of these restrictions will take place.

Removal of spring weight restrictions on: CSAH 26, CR 144, CR 148, CR 139, CR 132, CR 149 & CR 129 will take place Monday, May 1, 2017.

Minnesota Statute 169.87 establishes weight restrictions. The weight on any single axle shall not exceed 5 tons on any unpaved street or highway; or 10 tons on a paved street or highway unless posted otherwise between the dates set by the Commissioner of Transportation.

For more information regarding state-wide seasonal load limit restrictions, check the Minnesota Department of Transportation website: http://www.mrr.dot.state.mn.us/research/seasonal_load_limits/sllindex.asp.