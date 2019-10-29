Lakeland PBS
Breaking News
Fugitive Escapes From Custody In Wadena County

“Be Heard on Cannabis” Listening Tour in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 29 2019

Bemidji residents gathered together to voice their concerns, issues, opinions and views on the legalization of cannabis in the state of Minnesota. Majority House leader Ryan Winkler announced the “ Be Heard on Cannabis” listening tour in August where he hears first hand how residents feel about the topic.

Ryan Winkler, Minnesota Majority House Leader states,

“House of Representatives look at passing cannabis legalization. We are trying to be in every part of the state to hear from people directly on on their goals and their concerns and what they think we need to know about changing cannabis laws in Minnesota.”

There are a number of issues raised by legalizing cannabis. People are concerned on impaired driving and if the legalization of cannabis will affect those behind the wheel. Others were concerned about how the state will play a role in the legalization as it pertains to distribution and revenue.

“It’s a multifaceted issue that requires a lot of policy, resources, investigation and a lot of public outreach. So as one of the caucus leaders I’m helping that we get this right and that we have one of the best and most thoughtful marijuana laws in the country.” stated Winkler.

The legalization of marijuana is a a current issue in the U.S. Only 11 states, as well as the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis. However in the state of Minnesota, marijuana is illegal for recreational use, but state voters are hoping to change that.

“We know it’s a big shift, a big change we know that peoples opinions are changing about cannabis and so what were trying to do is make sure that we are capturing everybody’s goals and everybody’s concerns as we try to put together a comprehensive law.” stated Winkler.

Attendees were able to ask questions and voice their concerns and opinions at the end of the session.

Kevin Jones, Red Lake Advocate states,

“I want to thank all of the democrat leaders that came up here today and supported the cannabis act and all of the ones that were here today and the Bemidji mayor for taking their time out today. ”

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Dogs Dress Up For Halloween At 5th Annual Bark ‘N’ Boo Event

Bemidji Area Women Honored at 3rd Annual Women United Tribute Award Breakfast

Bemidji Lions Club Hosts 5th Annual Fall Cash Raffle

Great River Rescue Raises Funds At Fall Harvest Gala

Latest Stories

Water Sample Reveals Zebra Mussel Larvae in Mile Lake in Cass County

Posted on Oct. 28 2019

Brainerd Man Arrested In Connection With An Assault And Robbery

Posted on Oct. 28 2019
Ryan Paul Petro

Fugitive Escapes From Custody In Wadena County

Posted on Oct. 28 2019

Crow Wing County Landfill To Be Open Select Saturdays And Sundays For Deer Carcass Disposal Only

Posted on Oct. 28 2019

Aitkin Football Squeaks Past Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin In 7AAA Semifinal, 22-20

Posted on Oct. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.