UPDATED: Authorities Recover Two Bodies From Upper Red Lake

Be A Santa To A Senior Program Kicks Off In Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 27 2017
The holidays can be tough for some local seniors who cannot see their loved ones this season. But thanks to the generosity of the Brainerd Lakes community members, their holidays just got a little brighter.

“It’s very, very simple and it just pays back a thousand fold,” said Deb Cranny the Home Instead Care Executive Director.

It’s a giving tree that focuses on seniors.

“Seniors that possibly don’t get a visitor during the holiday season and probably don’t get any gifts during the holiday season,” Cranny said.

Names of seniors are submitted by local non-profits, service organizations and church groups that together have recognized nearly 300 seniors who will have an extra special holiday.

“The name is Gail and the gift ideas are grocery card, candy and socks,” said Deb Pieri the Black Bear Manager as she reads one of the tags on the tree.

“Gift ideas are only suggestions, you can use your creativity on what you think an isolated senior might want,” Cranny said.

There are nine different tree locations throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area and all you have to do is find a tree, grab a bulb and buy a gift.

“Customers come in and they look for it every year that come in and ask when is the tree going up,” Pieri said.

Once the tags are taken, the gifts can be brought back to the same location either wrapped or unwrapped before December thirteenth.

“Lotions, shampoos, fuzzy slippers, socks, blankets and things like that, that are very easy for the community to buy,” Cranny said.

Then volunteers will distribute the gifts on December twentieth.

“The person delivered it and she literally started crying, threw off the lap blanket she had on her lap because it wasn’t in very good shape and put the new blanket on and just of course there were hugs and that sort of thing,” Cranny said.

Home instead hopes to hear many similar stories after the area’s eighth annual Be a Santa to a senior program.

Here is a list of all of the locations:

Home Instead Senior Care, 108 S 6th St., Suite 3, Brainerd, MN 56401

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

