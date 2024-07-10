BCA Identifies Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting of Man in Crookston

The Minnesota BCA has identified the officers who used force in an incident in Crookston last month where a man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened during a confrontation at a homeless shelter. Police Chief Darin Selzer says officers responded to the Care and Share Shelter on June 30 on a report of a fight in progress.

Selzer says they confronted a man who was being combative toward officers and that less-lethal means were tried before an officer fired his handgun, striking the suspect. The BCA has identified the man who died at the scene as 44-year-old Christopher Ryan Junkin.

The BCA also says Crookston police officer Nick Fladland deployed his taser and fired his department handgun. He has five years of law enforcement experience and is on critical incident leave.

Crookston police officer Corey Rich deployed his handgun in the incident, and Polk County deputy April Hansen deployed a chemical irritant and her taser.

The officers and deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident. BCA Agents are reviewing all available video as part of the active investigation.