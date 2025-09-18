Baxter’s Forestview Middle School to Host Community Kindness Event

Forestview Middle School in Baxter is looking to spread some kindness throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area.

With the help of local groups like the Lions Club, Crow Wing Energized, and Brainerd Public Schools, Forestview will hold a “Choose Kindness” community event on October 7, which will feature live music, complimentary food, and interactive activities that promote kindness.

The free event will focus primarily on kindness and wellness, as according to research from the Mayo Clinic and other health organizations, kindness can help reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, and boost community connections by fostering trust, cooperation, and a sense of belonging.

“To do better and feel better, overall wellness matters,” said Forestview Middle School Principal Tammy Stellmach. “Kindness and treating others well, and treating yourself well and treating the environment around you with kindness all factor in to that overall feeling of achievement, a feeling of success, feeling of belonging.”

Forestview students are also designing T-shirts that represent kindness ahead of the event. A winning design will be chosen from each grade, and every student will receive a shirt featuring their grade’s winning design on the day of the event.