Baxter’s Forestview Middle School Rolls Out Red Carpet for Students’ 1st Day Back

Forestview Middle School in Baxter welcomed students back today for the first day of the new school year. Staff literally rolled out the red carpet as they worked to make the first day a positive one.

With cookies on hand and plenty of familiar faces, the goal was to make students feel welcome before they even made it to their first class.

“Our first day was exciting,” said principal Dr. Sheila Eller. “We had the red-carpet event where all staff was either dressed to the nines or [in Brainerd] Warrior gear. We wanted our students to feel welcomed, excited to be here. We want them to know we see them, we hear them, and want them to be a part of this Forestview family.”

“We’ve done different things over the years with greeting kids and coming back,” said assistant principal Derek Hendrickson. “Dr. Eller was just really excited about doing something special and different, and rolling out the red carpet was really her idea, and really just to see those kids’ smiles as they came off the bus or came from their parents’ vehicles or families’ vehicles this morning. It was just really touching to see and really exciting to see that they’re ready to be back, too.”

Students are back in the building beginning a new school year, with teachers and administrators introducing new ideas and initiatives to make this school year a successful one.

“One of the biggest changes we have made is our cell phone policy for students not to be on their cell phones from 7:30 [a.m.] to 2:45 [p.m.],” Eller explained. “We want students interacting with each other and socializing, which is a very important thing for students. Also, Chromebooks will no longer be going home. Students won’t have to carry them in their backpacks anymore. They will stay in the classroom for students.”

The first day is about more than simply getting students back to their desks. For teachers and school leaders, that means getting to know a new group of students, building relationships, and finding ways to keep them engaged throughout the school year.

“Seeing those smiles, giving those high fives,” Hendrickson added. “Us as administrators and counselors and teachers, we all worked so hard to build those relationships. That goes farther than anything with any kid. If you build that connection, you build that relationship. It’s amazing, the interest that they will take in your life and wanting to ask you questions during the day and just seeking you out. Just to have those conversations—that’s the most meaningful and most impactful thing to me, is those connections.”

Eller Hendrickson also stated they will be part of the area team this year and will be more accessible to students.