Baxter Woman Gets Surprise Visitor – A Man Fleeing The Police

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 6 2017
A Brainerd man was trying to out run from the police when he ran straight into a woman’s home in Baxter on Sunday.

Police first received a concerned call about an intoxicated, shirtless man carrying a hammer near Highland Scenic Road and Highway 210. The man was identified as 20-year-old Rustie Blaine Ryan, even though when asked by police he gave a false name and birth date.

Officials asked Ryan to drop the hammer and after much resistance finally complied. The officer then stated he was going to search Ryan for more weapons when Ryan started to walk away. The officer deployed a taser but it didn’t hit Ryan, who continued to run through the woods and towards the woman’s home.

Ryan ran through her front door, locking it behind him. The home owner unlocked the door for police to come inside and arrest Ryan.

He was charged on Wednesday with felony first-degree burglary for assault, in addition to a misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and fleeing police.

