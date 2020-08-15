Lakeland PBS

Baxter Vice-Mayor Stepping Down After 13 Years as Councilman

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 15 2020

Baxter City Councilor Todd Holman announced yesterday that he is stepping down after 13 years of service within the community.

Holman says that his decision to step away from Baxter City Council comes from a family-related opportunity that arose for him and his wife.

Baxter Mayor Darrel Olsen is now faced with the challenge of replacing the reliable Holman in more ways than one. Only one candidate has been declared for one of the now open two seats. This ultimately leave the 5th seat open, unless action is taken by the council.

Holman is set to finish out his last term as Vice-Mayor and member of the Baxter City Council in November.

