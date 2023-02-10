Lakeland PBS

Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock

Lakeland News — Feb. 10 2023

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock.

The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.

The woman, who has not been identified, had Alzheimer’s and was hospitalized in July before dying.

Diamond Willow is a facility that provides memory care and assisted living services for up to 26 residents.

