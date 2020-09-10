Lakeland PBS

Baxter Residents Invited to Take Highway 210 Survey

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 10 2020

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s participation in an online survey that will focus on safety and modes of travel on Highway 210 in Baxter.

MnDOT will open the online survey starting Thursday, September 10th to study the transportation that happens on Highway 210 in the city of Baxter. Those who drive, walk, or do business near the area are asked to complete the survey to help plan future needs along the 5-mile stretch of Highway 210.

The public’s feedback will be valuable to plan these future projects:

  • City of Baxter to improve access to Inglewood Drive and Knollwood Drive at Highway 210 in 2022.
  • MnDOT plans to resurface and improve access on both directions of Highway 210 between Baxter Drive and Timberwood Drive in 2024.

The survey will be available through October 10th at mndot.gov/d3/projects/baxter/. For questions about this study, contact District 3 Planning Director Steve Voss at steven.voss@state.mn.us or 218-828-5779.

