Baxter Pushes Back Vote on Roadway Improvement Project

Lakeland News — Mar. 8 2021

A vote on a roughly $2.7 million project to update aging roadways in Baxter has been pushed back by the Baxter City Council.

Multiple council members wanted to see if some of the improvements could be downsized to lower the cost. Mayor Darrel Olson said by postponing construction, the project will cost more in the future, but councilors wanted to know more about it before they put it to a vote.

The council plans to revisit the matter at the next city council meeting on March 15.

