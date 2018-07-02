Baxter Public Transit Fare Increases

It will cost Residents an extra quarter to ride the Baxter Public Transit, effective July 1st, 2018.

In a statement released by Brainerd Transit they explained that Brainerd & Crow Wing County Public Transit extends its services to Baxter, and it’s Baxter’s responsibility to cover the funding shortages for the extended services. Generally, Baxter resident ridership fares cover this financial obligation; however, there was a shortfall in 2017.

In order to cover the shortfall the city of Baxter approved a 25 cent increase on public transit fares. Usually a $2.00 fee, Baxter riders will now have to pay $2.25 to ride the public transit.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Andy Stone, Transit Coordinator at the City of Brainerd.