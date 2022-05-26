Lakeland PBS

Baxter Police to Conduct Ground Search for Missing Woman Jessie Eue

Lakeland News — May. 25 2022

Jessie Eue

The Baxter Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

53-year-old Jessie Eue went missing from her Baxter home sometime after 8:30 PM on May 17th and hasn’t been heard from since. Law enforcement believes she walked away from her home on Golf Course Drive where she lives with her mother. Eue is a healthy individual with no known medical conditions and she left with no indication of where she was going.

On Thursday, May 26th, the Baxter Police Department will be conducting a ground search in the area of Eue’s home. At this time, the search will be limited to just law enforcement and fire departments from the Crow Wing County area.

Officials are not requesting assistance from any other organized ground search at this time. If at a later time authorities decide to conduct a bigger search, they would send out a request for volunteers at that time.

Anyone with any information about Eue should call 911 or the Baxter Police Department at (218) 454-5100. Also, anyone with surveillance camera system video from between the hours of 8:30 PM on May 17th to 6 AM on May 18th is also asked to check them for activity. Authorities are looking specifically for video from that time period from these areas:

  • Near the old golf course in Baxter
  • Either north or south of the Highway 210 corridor as it runs east of Highway 371 through Baxter and Brainerd
  • On either side of Highway 371 north of Highway 210 and south of Pine Beach Road.

By — Lakeland News

