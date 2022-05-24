Lakeland PBS

Baxter Police Requesting Security Footage to Aid in Search for Missing Woman

Ryan BowlerMay. 23 2022

Jessie Eue

The Baxter Police Department is asking for any security footage that may help in locating a woman that was reported missing last Wednesday.

As of Monday, 53-year-old Jessie Eue is still yet to be found after being reported missing by her family Wednesday morning. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Law enforcement believes she walked away from her residence just off of Golf Course Dr. where she resides with her mother. Authorities think Eue may have left on foot and was possibly wearing a black jacket, black leggings or walking pants, and tennis shoes. It’s not known what direction she was traveling or where she was headed to.

Along with multiple K-9 units, a search with the Crow Wing County Drone Team and multiple DNR volunteers ultimately led to no results. Now, the Baxter Police Department is requesting that anyone with security cameras on the corridor of Highway 210 and 371 review their footage from Tuesday night. Police hope these cameras can bring up a new lead as they prepare for any circumstance.

If you know something that could assist in the investigation, please call the Baxter Police Department at 218-454-5090.

By — Ryan Bowler

