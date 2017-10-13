Baxter Police Investigate Home Invasion
Baxter Police are investigating a home invasion burglary at a residence on Fox Rd.
The homeowner was not able to provide many details about the suspect and police believe that this was not a random act.
At this time, the Baxter Police Department has no reason to believe that the public is in any danger.
If you have any information regarding the incident, officials ask that you call the Baxter Police Department.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More
That's me -Miles... Read More
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More