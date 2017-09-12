Baxter Police Department K9 Retires

After serving in the community of Baxter for the past 9 years, Gator from the K9 unit is retiring.

Gator reported for duty one last time yesterday and officially entered retirement this morning.

During his career with the department, he assisted other agencies across the surrounding counties and seized nearly 20 pounds of marijuana and over $90,000 in cash.

Gator was released as a city asset to his handler, Sgt. Matt Maier to live out his retirement. Maier has stepped down from his K9 unit responsibilities and will hand them over to Officer Joe Sundgaard who will take over the K9 unit along with their newest member of the team.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted is proud of the efforts that the team of Maier and Gator executed over the years.