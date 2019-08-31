Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Baxter Police Department Creates Video For Move Over Enforcement Day

Aug. 30 2019

Move over enforcement day is taking place this Saturday, the purpose for the day is to raise awareness about the Ted Foss move over law that requires drivers to keep over one full away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated.

The Baxter Police Department teamed up with Brainerd Lakes Towards Zero Deaths to make the public aware of the law with a video. The video includes law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and tow truck personal.

“Just that collaboration amongst everybody, getting everyone there helped out a lot to be able to make it transition smoothly and I think people got the point out of it,” said Brained Police Department Sgt. Matt Maier.

“With getting the education out there, it’s nice to be able to help the motorist understand the law and move over for us, give us that extra space, slow down so we feel a little bit safer out on the road,” said Maier.

If you would like to see the full move over enforcement video, you can check it out on the Baxter Police Department Facebook page.

 

 

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pillager Man Critically Injured Following Motorcycle Crash

4-Year-Old Receives Minor Injuries After Being Run Over By Mail Delivery Vehicle

Level-Three Predatory Offender To Move To Baxter

Toward Zero Deaths Campaign To Shift Focus To Highway 371

Latest Story

BLACF Hosts State Of The Lakes Area In Crosslake

Some big things are happening in the Crosslake Area. In order to fill residents in, rear-round and seasonal alike, an event was held at the
Posted on Aug. 30 2019

Latest Stories

BLACF Hosts State Of The Lakes Area In Crosslake

Posted on Aug. 30 2019

Beltrami Electric To Host Electric Ride & Drive Event In Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 30 2019

Crow Wing County Takes Steps To Contain The Spread Of CWD

Posted on Aug. 30 2019

Brainerd Boys Soccer Beats St. Cloud Apollo In OT

Posted on Aug. 30 2019

Bemidji Football Opens Season With Narrow Victory Over Andover

Posted on Aug. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.