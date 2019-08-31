Baxter Police Department Creates Video For Move Over Enforcement Day

Move over enforcement day is taking place this Saturday, the purpose for the day is to raise awareness about the Ted Foss move over law that requires drivers to keep over one full away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated.

The Baxter Police Department teamed up with Brainerd Lakes Towards Zero Deaths to make the public aware of the law with a video. The video includes law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and tow truck personal.

“Just that collaboration amongst everybody, getting everyone there helped out a lot to be able to make it transition smoothly and I think people got the point out of it,” said Brained Police Department Sgt. Matt Maier.

“With getting the education out there, it’s nice to be able to help the motorist understand the law and move over for us, give us that extra space, slow down so we feel a little bit safer out on the road,” said Maier.

If you would like to see the full move over enforcement video, you can check it out on the Baxter Police Department Facebook page.