Baxter Police Chief Proposes Change to City’s Dangerous Animal Authority

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted proposed to change the city’s dangerous animals authority from the city attorney to the city council. Residents are entitled to a hearing in the event an animal needs to be taken away if deemed dangerous.

While Exsted admitted this is more of a precautionary measure, he did say the timing of this is due to a recent case.

“This was all kind of prompted by a case here in town the last month or so,” said Exsted.

Chief Exsted cited a similar case involving liquor license enforcement, where it was costly for the city when attorneys are in charge.

“Either way, it’s going to cost the city or the dog owner money if they request the hearing,” said Exsted. “In all honesty, I trust the council that you’ll make the good decision in the end.”

