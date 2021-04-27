Lakeland PBS

Baxter Police Chief Proposes Change to City’s Dangerous Animal Authority

Nick UrsiniApr. 26 2021

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted proposed to change the city’s dangerous animals authority from the city attorney to the city council. Residents are entitled to a hearing in the event an animal needs to be taken away if deemed dangerous.

While Exsted admitted this is more of a precautionary measure, he did say the timing of this is due to a recent case.

“This was all kind of prompted by a case here in town the last month or so,” said Exsted.

Chief Exsted cited a similar case involving liquor license enforcement, where it was costly for the city when attorneys are in charge.

“Either way, it’s going to cost the city or the dog owner money if they request the hearing,” said Exsted. “In all honesty, I trust the council that you’ll make the good decision in the end.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

National Award Given to CLC and Baxter NRCS Programs

In Business: Baxter’s Jack Pine Brewery Adapts Throughout Pandemic

Golden Apple: Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Honored

Baxter Moving to Next Phase of Road Improvement Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.