Baxter Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Pickup

A 61-year-old Baxter woman died today when a pickup truck hit her while she was attempting to walk across Highway 371 in Baxter.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was in the south crosswalk of the intersection of Highway 371 and Woida Road when the pickup hit her shortly after 6 this morning. The name of the woman who died is being withheld until family members are notified.

The State Patrol reports lists the driver of the pickup as 45-year-old Anthony Sobiech of Pierz. The report says alcohol was not involved.

