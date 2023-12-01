Lakeland PBS

Baxter Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Pickup

Lakeland News — Nov. 30 2023

A 61-year-old Baxter woman died today when a pickup truck hit her while she was attempting to walk across Highway 371 in Baxter.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was in the south crosswalk of the intersection of Highway 371 and Woida Road when the pickup hit her shortly after 6 this morning. The name of the woman who died is being withheld until family members are notified.

The State Patrol reports lists the driver of the pickup as 45-year-old Anthony Sobiech of Pierz. The report says alcohol was not involved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Business: The 218 Galleria in Baxter Highlighting Local Vendors and Businesses

Alexandria Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Woman

13-Year-Old Laporte Girl Recognized for Efforts to Save Mom, Herself from Potential Tragedy

Perham Post Office Renamed in Honor of Fallen Guardsman

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.