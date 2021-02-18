Lakeland PBS

Baxter Passes Property Variance for New Jimmy John’s

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2021

With a unanimous 5-0 vote in Tuesday night’s Baxter City Council meeting, a property variance was passed to establish a new Jimmy John’s in the city.

The variance allows a number of additions and changes to the property that was most recently occupied by the Trump merchandise store. Mayor Darrel Olson says this was just one of the positive developments in the city that gives people a sense of hope as we approach spring.

The biggest change to the building is to remove a bank canopy and replace it with a drive-thru.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN Breweries Asking for Changes to Alcohol Packaging Laws

In Focus: Baxter Balloon Project Inflating Smiles of Assisted Living Community

Former State Rep. John Ward Becomes New Baxter City Council Member

Brainerd Area Restaurant, Bar, and Brewery Owners Respond to Reopening

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.