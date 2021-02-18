Baxter Passes Property Variance for New Jimmy John’s

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With a unanimous 5-0 vote in Tuesday night’s Baxter City Council meeting, a property variance was passed to establish a new Jimmy John’s in the city.

The variance allows a number of additions and changes to the property that was most recently occupied by the Trump merchandise store. Mayor Darrel Olson says this was just one of the positive developments in the city that gives people a sense of hope as we approach spring.

The biggest change to the building is to remove a bank canopy and replace it with a drive-thru.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today