Baxter One Step Away From Adopting Next Year’s Levy

The Baxter City Council is one step away from adopting next year’s levy.

After a meeting earlier in the week with no public comment, the council has decided on a proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy increase of $482,000. This proposal is a slight decrease from the first proposed levy, but still includes home and business tax values, police department improvements, and road development projects.

The city council will vote on the adoption of the final levy and budget at their next meeting, which is scheduled for December 21st.

