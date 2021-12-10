Lakeland PBS

Baxter One Step Away From Adopting Next Year’s Levy

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2021

The Baxter City Council is one step away from adopting next year’s levy.

After a meeting earlier in the week with no public comment, the council has decided on a proposed 2022 budget and property tax levy increase of $482,000. This proposal is a slight decrease from the first proposed levy, but still includes home and business tax values, police department improvements, and road development projects.

The city council will vote on the adoption of the final levy and budget at their next meeting, which is scheduled for December 21st.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Prosecutor: Potter “Failed” Wright; Defense Calls it Mistake

Minnesota Budget Officials Project Huge $7.7 Billion Surplus

Construction on Pine River Rock Dam Project Underway

Kim potter mugshot

Jurors at Trial in Daunte Wright Slaying Go Under Microscope

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.